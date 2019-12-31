3 dead feared when raging forest fires in Australia force thousands to flee to the beaches – National

Loading...

Three people caught in bushfires in southeastern Australia were feared dead Tuesday as huge fire fronts wreaked havoc and forced thousands of vacationers to flee to the beaches to escape the flames.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said there are preliminary reports of three possible deaths in small towns in the state of New South Wales.

According to Fitzsimmons, the police were unsafe to get to the locations due to the ongoing fire hazard.

"We have three unregistered people and the potential for three potential deaths from the south coast fire," Fitzsimmons told the media.

Two people are feared in Cobargo and one in Belowra.

Another four people have not been reported in the state of Victoria, the scene of some of the most severe fires in recent times, although the authorities have provided no further information.

Victoria officials warned coastal towns on the southeast coast of two bushfires.

The warning, released on the state's official website, states that those in the Mallacoota, Karbeethong and Gipsy Point areas must act immediately to survive.

“The safest option is to immediately seek protection indoors. It is too late to leave, ”the warning says. "Going now would be fatal."

Photos of the Mallacoota area show a reddish-orange glow across the sky while bushfires continue to rage nearby.

The sky is red, while bushfires continue to blaze in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia on December 31, 2019. This photo comes from social media.

Jonty Smith from Melbourne / via REUTERS

There have been nine confirmed casualties in Australia this bushfire season, including the death of a volunteer fireman on Monday who was killed after his truck was hit by high winds.

Australia has been fighting huge bush fires for several weeks, especially on the east coast. The flames have destroyed more than 4 million hectares, an area the size of Japan.

Some fire fronts in southeast Australia extend more than 1,000 km (621 miles) and use up fire fighting resources, particularly in small towns.

– With files from Global News employees

