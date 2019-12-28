3 conclusions: the victory of Utah Jazz by 120-107 over the Los Angeles Clippers

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz owned the fourth quarter and fought 13 points to win an impressive 120-107 road victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on Saturday night.

The victory gives Utah two victories over the Clippers in their three clashes so far this season.

Here are three key conclusions that defined the game:

Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson had a better night overall than Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Mitchell scored 30 points in the game with 56.5% of shots and added nine assists and seven rebounds, while Clarkson contributed 19 points, four rebounds and two assists in his second game with Utah. Leonard scored 19 points while shooting 25% from the field and added six assists, four rebounds and two steals, while George had 20 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

The Jazz maintained a slim 109-107 lead with 3:35 left, but finished the game with an 11-0 run while keeping the Clippers with 20% of shots (4 of 20) in the last quarter. Los Angeles had a considerable advantage from the free throw line, making 25 of 27, while Jazz hit 13 of 17 from the free throw line. Utah, however, outperformed the Clippers 52.3% to 36.8% of the field.

Both teams entered the game allowing opponents to shoot 34% from a range of 3 points. The Jazz beat the Clippers of the 3, making 17 of 35 from deep, including six triples during a third quarter in which Utah built a 10-point lead. Meanwhile, Los Angeles made 12 of 40 from a 3-point range. A triple by Bojan Bogdanovic at the end of the game did 114-107.

