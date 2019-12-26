3 conclusions of the 121-115 victory of the Utah Jazz against the Portland Trail Blazers

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz led by up to 23 in a 121-115 cable-to-cable victory against the Portland Trail Blazers, although Portland made a furious return in the fourth quarter, led by Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, to do things very interesting late.

Here are three conclusions of the victory:

Joe Ingles was playing early for Jazz. The Australian, starting again instead of the injured Mike Conley, was unstoppable from beyond the arc to start the competition. Ingles scored 14 points in the first quarter, was a perfect 4 of 4 from the 3-point line, and at one point surpassed Portland alone. Ingles finished with 26 points and made six triples.

Donovan Mitchell shone in one of his best games of the year. Spida scored 35 points, including 28 points in the second half of the game. Mitchell faced Lillard face to face in the last quarter. Mitchell's triple at 1:08 was huge and gave the Jazz a five-point lead.

The Jazz crossed towards the beginning of the last quarter. Utah climbed 96-78 at the end of three periods, but released the rope in part of the fourth quarter and allowed a 26-7 run. The Trail Blazers, led by Lillard and McCollum, led a rally to scare the Jazz late. McCollum made a float with one minute remaining to make it a game of possession, but Lillard was blocked by Rudy Gobert with five seconds remaining to seal the game. Lillard and McCollum combined to score 24 only in the last quarter.