3 conclusions of the 107-104 defeat of the Utah Jazz against the Miami Heat

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz had problems in the fourth quarter against the best NBA team at home, the Miami Heat, in a 107-104 loss. The Jazz had its winning five-game winning streak, and the Heat improved to 13-1 at the American Airlines Arena.

Here are three conclusions of the game:

Miami dominated the fourth quarter, beating Jazz 31-23 in the final period. The Heat increased the intensity to start the period and began a 19-4 race to take a 95-85 lead. The Jazz went through a drought of massive scoring, only making a field goal from the beginning of the fourth until Royce O'Neale made a triple with 5:57 remaining in the period.

Utah was surpassed by Miami 55-45. Bam Adebayo had 12 rebounds to lead the Heat, and Meyers Leonard grabbed 10 boards.

Joe Ingles had a good game, scoring 27 points in the season and depleting seven triples. Rudy Gobert was also impressive, scoring 18 points and recording 20 rebounds and five blocks. Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic were not as efficient as usual. Mitchell had 13 points on 5 of 18 shots, while Bogdanovic scored 19 points on 4 of 14 shots.

Next: vs. Portland, December 26, 7 p.m.