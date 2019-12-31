3. Charges suspected of fatally shooting a man outside the Mississauga condominium in Toronto

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 30, 2019 at 9:06 pm

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – The Peel Regional Police has re-indicted the murder of a man who was shot outside a Mississauga condominium this fall.

According to investigators, 38-year-old Jason Williams from Brampton was arrested today and charged with first-degree murder for the death of Mario Ibrahim.

Two other suspects – a man and a woman, both 24 – were arrested earlier this month and charged with the same crime.

According to police, 26-year-old Ibrahim was in a vehicle outside a building when someone shot him shortly before midnight on October 22.

It is said that the shooting was planned and planned and that a dark SUV had left the scene.

Police said the attack came two days after someone in a dark SUV opened fire on Ibrahim and a friend when they were driving another vehicle on Highway 401.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

