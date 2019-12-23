3 arrested in years of pre-trial detention: London police – London

Loading...

Three people were arrested after a one-year investigation into workers who, according to police, investigated allegations of illegal recruitment and employment of Guatemalan migrant workers.

The investigation was carried out by the London Police Department's Human Trafficking Division and started after police officers provided information in September 2018.

Police said the information was about three Londoners who are reported to have run a recruitment agency to match migrant workers with local employers. The three people, Bethesda Agricultural Enterprises Inc., worked at the company between 2015 and 2017, the police said.

According to police, people related to Bethesda pretended to be immigration lawyers and property owners when they allegedly recruited migrant workers from South America.

When the workers arrived in Canada, the police said they would hand over their passports to the person who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer, assuming that they had been given a work permit.

The workers were housed in a number of houses across London, the police say. According to the police, up to 12 people were accommodated in one house, while in another it was said that water and electricity were switched off for some time.

The police described the conditions in the houses as "unfortunate". She also claimed that migrant workers were threatened with deportation and that the police would be called if they failed to follow the house rules of those responsible for their jobs.

All three Londoners charged with the investigation were arrested last week, the police said.

62-year-old Jose Alfredo Callejas and 35-year-old Karin Yadira Callejas were arrested on Wednesday, December 18. Nathan Stewart Brown, 33, went to the police the following day.

Brown faces three crimes related to human trafficking. The other two suspects were jointly charged with seven human trafficking offenses and seven cases of detention or destruction of trafficking documents.

The accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on February 20, 2020.

The year-long investigation included communication with the Canadian Border Protection Agency, OPP and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, according to the London police.

Seven victims were also identified in the case. Police say they are from Guatemala but are currently in Ontario.

Investigators suspect that there may be more victims and ask everyone with information to contact the London police at 519-661-5670 or crime stopers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

