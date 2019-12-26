250 people have become homeless after a fire broke out in Minneapolis

Loading...

City officials said early Wednesday that the fire swept a hotel apartment building that provides temporary housing for the poor in downtown Minneapolis, and left around 250 people homeless on Christmas morning.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported in the four-alarm flame. Three residents with minor injuries were taken to hospital for examination and several others were treated for smoke inhalation on site, officials said.

Before daybreak, the fire broke out on the second floor of the three-story Francis Drake Hotel before it spread to the third floor and the attic of the brick building, City Fire Department chief John Fruetel told reporters outside the complex.

The cause is unknown, said Fruetel, adding that he expects the fire department to take until Thursday to completely extinguish the fire.

The footage from television news showed flames bursting through the roof amid thick smoke as firemen poured jets of water at the burning structure.

"I would estimate the building to be a total loss," deputy fire chief Bryan Tyner told Minnesota Public Radio News.

Mayor Jacob Frey said in a press conference that the city authorities had worked with the American Red Cross and other agencies to provide food for the displaced. longer-term accommodation, clothing and other needs for the evacuees.

"This is people's lives, this is their home. They are concerned about everything, from a wallet or a phone so they can connect with a loved one at Christmas to the point where their babies are Get the formula, ”said Frey, choking with emotion.

The Francis Drake, which opened as a luxury hotel in 1926 and was later converted into residential units, offers homeless families overflow accommodations as well as temporary accommodations for people who have no permanent residence in Minnesota's largest city.

Jason Vandenboom, a resident of the Drake Hotel, said he was woken up by his wife when a fire alarm sounded, and he ventured out of their unit to see how "a guy comes down the hall, just banging on the doors and." says: 'There's a fire, we have to get out of here. & # 39;

When he looked at another wing of the building, "I saw flames that were at least 3, 4.5 meters high," he told CBS partner WCCO-TV. Vandenboom said he then ran back to his room and said to his wife, "Yes, we have to go now."

