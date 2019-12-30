25 killed in US strikes against Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, Syria – National

Loading...

A Iranian-backed militia said Monday that US military strikes in Iraq and Syria against its fighters had killed 25 people to avenge the "aggression of evil American ravens".

The announcement in Baghdad came a day after U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced that Washington had carried out military attacks against the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia, which was blamed for a rocket attack that killed an American contractor in Iraq last week ,

Secretary Mike Pompeo said the strikes will send the message that the United States will not tolerate Iranian actions that endanger the lives of Americans.

The US military said that "precision defense attacks" were carried out against five Hezbollah Kataeb or Hezbollah brigade sites in Iraq and Syria.

"Our fight against America and its mercenaries is now open to all possibilities," said Kataeb Hezbollah in a statement against midnight Sunday. "We have no alternative but to confrontation today and there is nothing to stop us from responding to this crime."

The United States blames the militia for a rocket fire that killed a US defense firm on a military site near Kirkuk, northern Iraq. Officials said up to 30 rockets were fired in the attack.

The Hezbollah Brigades in Iraq, a force separate from the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group, operate under the umbrella of state-sanctioned militias, collectively known as People's Mobilization Forces. Many of them are supported by Iran.

The Popular Mobilization Forces announced on Sunday that at least 19 members of Kataeb Hezbollah had been killed in the US strike. Kataeb Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Mohieh told the Associated Press on Monday that the death toll had increased to 25. At least 51 militia officers were wounded and some were in serious condition. The militia commanders would decide on retaliation.

In Tehran, State Department spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned the United States' strikes against Kataeb Hezbollah as an "obvious case of terrorism" and accused Washington of ignoring Iraq's sovereignty.

Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon has also blown up "brutal American aggression," saying that those who choose to attack will "soon see how stupid this criminal decision was."

Kataeb Hezbollah is led by Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, one of the most powerful men in Iraq. He once fought against US troops and is now the deputy chief of the people's mobilization forces. In 2009, the State Department linked him to the elite of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which President Donald Trump had appointed to a foreign terrorist organization earlier this year.

At the invitation of the Iraqi government, the US maintains around 5,000 soldiers in Iraq to support and train the fight against the Islamic state group.

The attack that killed the American contractor and the US counter-strikes were months of political turmoil that struck Iraq. Approximately 500 people have been killed in protests against the government, most of them demonstrators killed by Iraqi security forces.

The mass uprisings led to the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, who continues to serve as the caretaker, last month.

In a statement, Abdul-Mahdi said Esper called him about half an hour before the United States' strikes on Sunday to inform him of the U.S.'s intention to target militia bases suspected of being behind Friday's rocket attack to stand. Abdul-Mahdi said he asked Esper to cancel the US plan.

