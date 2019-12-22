2023 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4: Bringing Soul Back to The Japanese Diamond Star

Loading...

Mitsubishi Motors is a bewildering cauldron with fish; the Japanese automaker once produced some fascinating vehicles such as the GTO, Eclipse, Evolution Series and Galant VR4. Today it is a vague shadow of its former self, with soulless sacrifices such as the Mirage, ASX and Eclipse Cross.

Although uncertain business ethics has burned many owners with reliability problems in the 1990s, the trend towards these aforementioned crossovers has not really helped either.

So how can Mitsubishi reduce part of its previous product mojo? Well, this study generates a name tag that is synonymous with family and car traffic: the Galant VR4. What if it would reappear as a modern, economical family carrier? Let's move on.

Photo view Copyright Carscoops / Josh Byrnes

Dynamic design

With the shift from the buyer to SUV & # 39; s it is not an easy task to pull them back into the sedan fold. However, nothing is impossible and a way to do this is with stunning styling and presence; hence this study goes for an aggressive and muscular appearance. The frontal design is a mix of past and present with striking signals such as the split nose grille and lower inlets, dynamic screening chrome work and slim laser LED headlights.

Flared front and rear fenders cement a powerful stance, aided by deep door contours and thick sills. The greenhouse has a floating roof effect, with darkened A-pillars and a sleek fastback profile. The rear radiates performance with quadruple outlets, duck tail spoiler and RS6-like lower diffuser.

The MI-Tech Concept uses a new compact PHEV drive with a four-motor electric 4WD system

PHEV power

Previous iterations of the Galant made use of traditional four-cylinder and V6 drives and included a rally-grown 2.0-liter DOHC inline-four with turbocharger that formed the basis for the Lancer Evolution series.

However, this study takes a radical departure from the past of the Galant and looks to the future by using the same plug-in electrical setup that debuted on the MI-TECH concept at the Tokyo Motor Show in October. Instead of a normal hybrid system that uses a gasoline or diesel engine to send power to wheels and battery, it combines an efficient small gas turbine generator to feed the battery pack and four electric motors.

Mitsubishi Galant VR-4 (1996–98)

Complete control

One of the more impressive advantages of a four-engine set-up is the possibility of integrating finely adjusted active yaw control at the front and rear with a double motor. According to Mitsubishi, it uses electric calipers for fast, accurate control of acceleration and braking forces to assist with turning and traction.

Unlike other manufacturers that link their four-wheel drive to transmissions that rob power and torque when you need it the most, this arrangement ensures that just the right amount of power is sent to each wheel when slip is detected.

The competition

Undoubtedly, Subaru & # 39; s Legacy would be the biggest Galant competition; while it is a skilled salon of the AWD family, it looks a bit nasty and offers nothing in terms of powertrain electrification. Other worthy rivals are Tesla's Model 3, Mazda6, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima and Peugeot 508.

So what do you think should the Galant return or would it be better for Mitsubishi to let it rest in peace? Share your opinion in the comments below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4b-9Nc3Tj_U (/ embed)

PHOTO GALLERY

more photo & # 39; s …