2021 VW Golf GTI Mk8 comes in March with a maximum of 290 hp

VW is putting the finishing touches to the Golf Mk8 GTI, which is continuing its tests in cold weather near the polar circle.

The test car retains its smart camouflage, which covers almost all points of interest, including the front and rear bumpers. GTI & # 39; s were always fans of subtlety and the same will apply to the eighth generation, so don't expect a Honda Type R aggression here.

The new VW Golf GTI will have a model-specific front bumper that will help stand out from its smaller siblings, in addition to a set of deeper sills and another rear bumper with a few round exhaust points.

The exterior is further decorated with all the classic red GTI details and a model-specific honeycomb pattern for the grille. VW could even change the thin LED strip at the front to make the new Golf GTI more visible. Red calipers, new wheel designs and a roof spoiler will complete the transition from Golf to Golf GTI.

Don't expect big surprises under the hood, because VW will continue to use the EA888 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo unit, albeit in a slightly updated form. Like the outgoing model, the new Golf GTI will be offered in two states of mind: a basic model with around 245 HP and the more powerful version with around 290 HP. In both cases, the power goes exclusively to the front wheels and customers can choose between a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

VW originally intended to give the new Golf GTI a mild-hybrid version of the EA888, but these plans were apparently canceled. The new model will also only be available as a five-door hatchback, because the three-door body is completely abandoned for this wave generation.

The chassis is further refined with newly developed adaptive dampers and a more precise and direct steering box. The interior is upgraded with the traditional GTI recipe, ie tartan seats, red stitching and new trim options, as well as model-specific displays for the instrument panel screen and the infotainment system.

According to the latest reports, the new VW Golf GTI debuts in March at the Geneva Motor Show in 2020. The Golf series is also set on the diesel GTD, the plug-in hybrid GTE and the range-topping R version, which is expected to will debut in the summer.

Image Credits: CarPix for CarScoops