2021 Jeep Wrangler, Renegade and Compass 4xe | CES 2020

Although it is not a brand that we normally associate with CES, Jeep will travel this year to the annual electronic show to announce gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid variants of the Wrangler, Renegade and Compass. The three models carry the 4xe nameplate when they arrive in the American showrooms before the end of 2020.

Although Jeep has not announced any technical specifications, a glance across the pond sheds light on what can be expected from the plug-in version of the Renegade and the Compass. The European spec models debuted together at the Geneva Auto Show 2019 with a 1.3-liter four-cylinder turbocharger under the hood to turn the front wheels and an electric motor over the rear axle to turn the rear wheels. The layout provided four-wheel drive on the road, which means that there is no mechanical connection between the front and rear wheels and delivered around 240 hp. It is not too far-fetched to imagine that Jeep must make small, market-specific adjustments to the duo, but we do not expect major changes.

The Wrangler is bigger, heavier and much more adventurous, so it gets a different system. Although nothing is official yet, rumors indicate an arrangement in which the venerable 3.6-liter V6 from Jeep works with a pair of electric motors that provide instant torque. This promises to be a real blessing off-road, because the engines can only drive the SUV at a short distance. Chrysler & # 39; s Pacifica minibus is likely to receive the same technology when it receives a mid-cycle update for the 2021 model year.

Visually, a well-trained eye is needed to distinguish Jeep's hybrids from their plugless brothers and sisters. They inevitably have an extra flap for the charging port and they carry back 4xe emblems, but stylists don't give them a completely independent design. Inside, much of the technology (such as the touchscreen of the infotainment system) will be designed for the hybrids.

Jeep will announce more information about its first production-related plug-in hybrid models at CES 2020 next week and the three SUVs will go on sale during the 2021 model year. Expect to hear more electrification related brand announcements in the coming years; it promised to offer every nameplate in its range with a form of electrified powertrain (whether hybrid or fully electric) by 2022.

