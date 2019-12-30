2021 Ford Bronco can have this round headlight inspired by the first-generation model

Loading...

Ford had an example of the 2021 Bronco when they unveiled the Bronco R prototype earlier this year. However, the off-road racer ran quite far from the production model because it was designed to compete in the Baja 1000.

While the shape of the Bronco R gives an example of the road model, the racer had an unfinished front plate with seven LED light bars. They were clearly never intended for production, but now we may have had our first look at the model's headlights.

In a message on Bronco6G, a user uploaded an image of what he thinks is a headlight for the U725 Bronco and not the smaller "baby" Bronco. We cannot confirm this, but the photo shows a circular headlight reminiscent of the lamp used on the original Bronco.

The headlight unit also has a reflector and an LED direction indicator. Jalopnik also believes that there could be a circular LED daytime running light.

Ford has not said much about the Bronco, but the company has already confirmed that it will run on a modified version of the T6 architecture that supports the Ranger.

When the Bronco R was introduced, Brian Novak, Ford Performance's off-road race supervisor said, "Even the EcoBoost engine's twin turbochargers are representative of what the Bronco production has to offer." That aroused our interest because the explanation suggested the road model gets a double turbo engine and not the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder from the Ranger that uses a single turbo.

If that is the case, the Bronco could be equipped with a twin-turbo 2.7 or 3.5-liter V6. The former produces 325 HP (242 kW / 330 PS), while the latter develops up to 450 HP (336 kW / 456 PS). Both are considerably more powerful than the Ranger's four-cylinder engine with a capacity of 270 hp (201 kW / 274 PS).

The Bronco will debut next spring and have filed patent applications that it could have removable doors and a hardtop similar to the Jeep Wrangler.

Credit: Bronco6G