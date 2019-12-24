2020 Toyota Supra Laps Nurburgring In 7: 52.17, BMW beats M2 competition

Loading...

The 2020 Toyota GR Supra passed the Nurburgring in 7: 52.17 while being tested by Sport Auto during the Hot Lap Supertest of the German publication on the circuit.

Toyota has spent quite some time testing the new GR Supra at the "Ring," but has never published an official time. This round, set by Sport Auto test driver Christian Gebhardt, for the first time reveals how fast the Supra is on the circuit.

A time of 7: 52.17 places the Supra just before the BMW M2 Competition, in which the publication placed a round of 7: 52.36. It is also a touch faster than the best time of 7:55 set by the BMW Z4 M40i.

Earlier this year, the Supra chief engineer, Tetsuya Tada, told Road and Track that the sports car could tear the Nürburgring in 7:40. If Toyota itself would spend a few days testing and perfecting the Supra on the circuit, as many manufacturers do, there is no doubt that it could obscure the single lap time of Sport Auto.

Anyway, a time of 7: 52.17 is very respectable, especially for a car that is said to be & # 39; only & # 39; 335 horsepower produces from its BMW-produced, 3.0-liter six-cylinder six-cylinder engine, although dyno tests have shown that Toyota & # 39; s alleged peak horsepower figure is a bit conservative.

It is worth pointing out that, unlike so many other production cars competing for lap times at the Nürburgring, the new Supra is not a track-focused sports car and more suited to street performance.

