2020 New Year's Honors List: Wakefield, an MBE-Awarded Host Family

A host family member who has looked after more than 60 children over the age of 18 will receive an MBE from this year's New Year's list of honors.

Angela Wright, of Wakefield, provides a short-term foster family to help as many children as possible.

To ensure that other children receive the best possible care, Angela, 55, offers advice and support to other caregivers and is the voice of the foster family on a local radio station.

Sacrificing a full-time job to become a full-time nanny, she offers weekend activities to everyone in her care, including swimming, beach, painting, zoo visits and baking.

She said, “I am honored and humbled. It is a tribute to all of Wakefield's tutors. It’s all of us, not just me. They sacrifice so much. It is hard work, with the emotional side. When a child comes for the first time, there is always a little apprehension.

"You are wondering who you are opening the door to, but the kids are so adorable – it's just about coping with the situation they find themselves in.

Angela and her husband Stuart can take care of children for a few days or up to two years.

"And they are some of the most beautiful children you can meet. They just want a little bit of stability and that is what we are trying to do.

“They all seem to leave happy. “We often stay in touch because we've been doing it for so long.

"Sometimes they come with just the clothes they wear – no manners, no eating with a knife and a fork, but we hope they will be better off."

She said it can be difficult when it's time for the kids to move to other homes.

"When they leave, it's difficult because they get attached and so do we." But it’s in your head that you know they’re going for something better, a new home or a long-term caregiver, and the caregivers they go to are all lovely people, ”he said. she declared.

"You have a few days off, sort yourself out and wait for the next one to arrive."

It helps to read and write for children in difficulty.

An important part of its role is to leave a lasting effect by making a child feel loved and at home.

"The children end up with foster parents without any fault on their part," she said.

"Often they have been caught in the crossfire and it is important for them to know that they have done nothing wrong."

The children who were entrusted to his care have since strived to achieve excellence and reach their potential, another child has shown an interest in becoming a mechanic.

She motivated and supported him, taking him to several garages to apply for jobs, helping him to introduce himself and helping him to get a job start.

He is now a full-time mechanic and credits his success to his efforts.

And Angela thanked the people who nominated her for the award – her husband, social worker supervisor, and two former foster children, Milisa Hammell and Camron Woodcock, who are now in their twenties.