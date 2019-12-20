$ 2,000 Computer upgrade to older Teslas, but Musk says it's not worth it

Loading...

Elon Musk has announced that in the coming months Tesla will introduce a new media computer upgrade that will be offered to existing owners. Strangely enough, he advises owners not to opt for the upgrade.

In 2018, Tesla started building its vehicles with a new system that is about twice as fast as the computer and infotainment used in older cars. For some time, Tesla has been promising owners of its older vehicles that it would be available as an upgrade.

Read: Tesla is being investigated for pushing software updates instead of calling for potentially defective batteries

Elon Musk went to Twitter earlier this week and said he hopes to see the new computer as an upgrade soon, despite the problems they face.

“This is a pretty tricky hardware problem, because there are many different versions of MCU & autopilot computer & supporting hardware. Cars last so much longer than phones! Hopefully able to upgrade mcu1 & ap2.0 within a few months. "

Musk further revealed that upgrading to the new computer will bring customers around $ 2,000. However, according to the Tesla boss, it is not recommended because the new computer is not necessary for full self-driving and only & # 39; limited entertainment enhancements & # 39; contains. Among the features available only through the upgraded computer are video streaming, TeslaCam, and the popular Sentry mode.

In an effort to offer its existing customers a slightly more capable interface, Tesla is working on a new software update for the old system, although hardware limitations are likely to mean that it will not benefit from all the new features in the newest part of kit.

This is a pretty tricky hardware issue, because there are many different versions of MCU & autopilot computer & supporting hardware. Cars last so much longer than phones! Hopefully able to upgrade mcu1 & ap2.0 within a few months.

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2019

MCU upgrade (infotainment computer) not recommended imo. No need for full self-driving and the costs are ~ $ 2k for limited entertainment improvements.

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2019