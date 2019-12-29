20 p.m. – The reporter

Loading...

ESSENTIALS OF THE GAME: 49ers (12-3) against Seahawks (11-4) at CenturyLink Field on Sunday at 5:20 p.m. (PT)

TV: NBC-TV (Ch. 3), broadcasters: Al Michaels (play by play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (reporter).

POSSIBILITIES: 49ers -3.5. BELOW: 47)

SERIE: The 49ers lead all-time series 70-67-3. LAST MEETING: The 49ers won 20-7 in Los Angeles on October 13, 2019.

WHY THE 49ERS COULD WIN: Unlike their first meeting in Santa Clara, when the Seahawks prevailed 27-24 in overtime, the 49ers will have their best player on the field at George Kittle. He is the epitome of a big-play catcher, as he leads all the tight wings with 20 catches of 20 yards or more, and almost 70 percent of his catches go for the first attempts. … Since the Cardinals accumulated 253 yards on the ground against the Seahawks last week, the 49ers aware of the race could return to work on the ground with Raheem Mostert. Seattle is 26th overall in allowed yards (380.5 per game) and 21st in allowed points (24.8). … Defensively, the 49ers could be facing a one-dimensional attack by the Seahawks, as the injuries have eliminated part of the Seattle offensive line, as well as their three best runners.

WHY SEAHAWKS COULD WIN: Don't underestimate the advantage of playing at home, although Seattle is only 4-3 at home. Two home losses came against Baltimore and New Orleans. In addition, the twelfth man can make a difference, as the 49ers discovered during their seven-game losing streak in Seattle. … If Marshawn Lynch is an important factor after signing this week, at least it will revitalize the always noisy crowd. … Russell Wilson played a magical man by leading the Seahawks beyond the 49ers and remains one of the most dangerous two-way threats to the quarterback. The question is if you have enough weapons. You may not have to worry so much about the 49ers pass race, which has generated only three catches in the last four games.

49ERS NEXT GAME: TBA of the playoff game, either from January 4 to 5 or from January 11 to 12.

