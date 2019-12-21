2 killed in an accident involving several vehicles on Highway 401 near Guelph

Published on December 21, 2019 at 1:23 pm
Smaller font
Reduce the font size of the article
-ON
Larger font
Increase the font size of the article
A +
According to the Ontario Provincial Police, two people died early Saturday after a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 401 near Guelph.
According to police, shortly before 3 a.m., Cambridge OPP officers were called to crash west on Highway 401 near Highway 6 in the Puslinch parish.
CONTINUE READING:
Hwy. 401 westward opening of the pickering tracks after gunshot wounds 3
The officers found three vehicles involved in the collision, and two drivers were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the police said. Two of the passengers in the third vehicle, a man and a woman, were later pronounced dead by the coroner.
Since then, they have been identified as 65-year-old Ramnauth Seebachan and 59-year-old Pardmini Seebachan from the Cambridge area.
The westward lanes of Highway 401 were blocked for the investigation, but have since been reopened.
The story continues under the advertisement
Cleared #Closure #Puslinch # Hwy401 WB was reopened on # Hwy6 South and on ramps. #ONHwys
– 511Ontario (@ 511Ontario) December 21, 2019
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS
REPORT AN ERROR
(tagsToTranslate) Highway 401 (t) crash Fatal Highway 401 (t) Guelph (t) Highway 401 (t) Highway 401 to Highway 6 (t) Highway 6 (t) Ontario Provincial Police Department (t) OPP (t) Township of Puslinch (t) Canada (t) News (t) Transport