2 injured in Dorchester stabbing

Updated: 6:57 a.m. EST December 30, 2019

Two people were injured in a stabbing on Dorchester Avenue, police said. The incident happened after 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Dorchester Avenue. The injuries are believed to be life-threatening, police said. Both victims were taken to Carney Hospital. There was no news about arrests.

