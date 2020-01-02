2 Arrested for driving disruption in the Waterloo region on New Year's Eve: police

Loading...

Published on January 2, 2020 at 12:53 p.m.

According to the Waterloo Regional Police, two people were arrested on New Year's Eve for driving problems across the Waterloo region.

"We are confident that the community has heard of our strong messages, that driving is not compromised, and that they have chosen an alternative mode of transportation, be it public transportation, taxis or Ubers," said Const. Ashley Dietrich said Global News.

She says the two arrests were made outside of a sample in Kitchener.

"During our Holiday RIDE program on Bingemans Center Drive in Kitchener, 675 vehicles were checked on New Year's Eve," said Dietrich. "Several road traffic offenses have been committed, but no traffic obstructions have been identified."

The two arrests were made by officials during the traffic stops in Waterloo and Cambridge.

