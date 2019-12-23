16 inmates killed after outbreak of violence in Honduras prison – National

Loading...

At least 16 Honduran inmates were killed in a fight between armed prisoner gangs on Sunday. This is the second outbreak of violence that has hit the prisons beset by Honduras in recent days.

The deaths occurred at El Porvenir Prison in Honduras, about 70 km east of the capital Tegucigalpa, after an incident that killed 18 inmates during a gang fight in a prison in the northern port city of Tela.

Fighting in the Central American country's crowded prisons is widespread as street gangs known as maras fight for control over them.

Last week, the government declared the prison a state of emergency and transferred control to military and police forces to combat the increase in violence in prisons that house nearly 22,000 inmates.

According to Colonel Jose Gonzalez, a senior law enforcement officer, the tentative number of deaths following Sunday's prison fight is 16 plus two other injured inmates.

"The dead and wounded were attacked with bullets and sharp weapons," said Lieutenant Antonio Coello, a security spokesman.

There have been at least five shootings in Honduran prisons since October.

