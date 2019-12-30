15 ways to use your gift vouchers for your good intentions

Loading...

New Year is a time to think about the past year and look ahead to the new. And many of us use New Year's Day to set resolutions to change bad habits or promise to do better in a part of our lives that we might need to improve.

If you have gift vouchers during the holidays and you are not entirely sure what to buy with them, we have listed a few suggestions below with the help of common good intentions. The best part? They are all reasonably affordable: most of our recommendations cost less than $ 100. Now all you have to do is stick to it.

Lose weight or get fit

It is a popular New Year's resolution, perhaps the most common. We would also argue that it's probably the hardest thing to keep. But we think these three suggestions will help you a long way in giving you a chance to lose weight and become healthier.

Echelon FitPass membership – You do not need Echelon equipment to use the company's FitPass service. For just $ 100, Echelon offers you a Chromcast-like dongle and a heart rate monitor and the service for your first month. After that, the service costs just $ 20 / month, less than most gym memberships (and without the crowds of the new year).

Ninja BL480 Blender – Getting in shape and losing weight also means eating well. Ninja & # 39; s BL480 smoothie blender is an excellent purchase at Amazon for $ 80 and includes both an 18- and 24-ounce cup with the package. Mixing is done in the smoothie cup itself, which makes cleaning up a breeze.

eufy Smart Scale C1 – We are big fans of Eufy & # 39; s Smart Scale C1, and especially for the price. With $ 30, it is one of the cheapest app-scale scales on the market and it is our choice for the best smart scale on the market. It is compatible with third-party apps such as Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit, and we have found that the measurements are surprisingly accurate for a scale of its price.

Eat better

Going hand in hand with losing weight and getting fit is healthier eating. You can do exactly that with our suggestions below.

Instant Pot Duo 60 – The Instant Pot Duo 60 is one of the best-selling models in the company and is an easy way to prepare healthy meals when you are in a hurry. The 6-liter capacity is enough to cook for the whole family, so you can help everyone eat a little better in the new year.

Skinnytaste One and Done cookbook – Do you already have an Instant Pot or do you buy one and have no idea what to make in it? We recommend this cookbook from the writers of the popular healthy cooking blog Skinnytaste. This cookbook is a bestseller on Amazon and contains 140 simple recipes, all made in a healthy way.

Nutrichef Vacuum Sealer – Healthy eating is very difficult in our increasingly busy lives. Fast food is more convenient and faster. But if you have a few hours every weekend, you can easily prepare your meals for the week, and using a vacuum sealer like that from Nutrichef keeps your food fresh for up to five times longer than bags or containers with zippers. All you have to do is defrost and enjoy.

Learn something new

Learn something new, whether it's cooking a new dish, a foreign language, or even how to code the next killer app.

Masterclass courses – If you want to learn new things in the new year, Masterclass offers more than 75 courses on different topics, including cooking, business, design and other courses taught by famous experts in every field. You can take as many lessons as you want for $ 15 a month, and each course contains about 20 lessons of 10 minutes each.

Chat – Babbel is like a Masterclass, but for language learning. With the site you can learn each of the 13 languages ​​at your own pace, in just five minutes a day. Tell the site a little bit about yourself and your goals, and Babbel makes a lesson plan that you can talk to quickly.

Code Academy – If you want to learn something challenging, we recommend learning coding. In our increasingly automated world, knowing code is a plus, and Codeacademy can teach you different languages, including HTML / CSS, Ruby, javascript, C ++ and Apple & # 39; s Swift programming language.

Get out of debt

Why bring financial stress in 2020? Improve your finances in the new year and worry less about your bills with these suggestions.

Quickbooks Independent – Quickbooks is anything but standard in accounting departments worldwide, but for those of us who are self-employed or run small businesses, it is much more functional than we need. We recommend that you view Quickbooks Self-Employed, a stripped-down yet versatile version. And thanks to the integration with Turbotax you can easily submit your tax return.

Albert – If you don't have a small business but still need an app to keep you within your budget, Albert is a good choice. It views your bank transactions and automatically builds up a budget based on your income and expenses. As an added benefit, Albert also raises small amounts to help you save money when it detects that you may have extra money left over.

The total money makeover – Dave Ramsey's YouTube videos & # 39; s helped thousands of people better manage their financial health. The Total Money Makeover is one of the best-selling books from Ramsey and contains numerous practical tips to help you master your financial domain.

Travel more

Are you planning to see the world? Those gift vouchers go far in the direction of one of these great travel suggestions.

Epica universal travel adapter – If you are planning to leave the country for the new year, you need a way to charge all your electronics. The Epicka adapter covers electrical outlets in more than 150 countries and costs less than $ 30. There are several options available depending on which connections you need, including one with USB-C ports.

Fire HD 8 tablet – Do you want to keep yourself (or the children) busy? Amazon & # 39; s Fire HD 8 tablet is cheap and more than suitable. With a battery life of 10 hours you have enough juice to keep them busy, even on the longest journeys.

AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner luggage – Amazon & # 39; s Amazon Basics line is a great way to save some money on everyday items – often with a significant discount on branded items. We noticed the Hardside Spinner luggage because it was only $ 50. Amazon has several other options available, including a two-piece and three-piece set that is also competitively priced (and also in different colors!).

