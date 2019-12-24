13-year-old boy seriously injured in Burnaby Hit-and-Run – BC

Loading...

Published on December 24th, 2019

Burnaby RCMP appeals to witnesses after a 13-year-old boy was seriously injured in an accident.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Humphries Street, near the Burnaby Public Library.

In a video, the racing driver is thrown head-on into a parked car in Burnaby



The police have no description of the suspect vehicle.

We ask anyone who is nearby at the time of the collision and is a witness to suspicious events, e.g. Likewise, if you have CCTV from the area or dash cam video, contact @BurnabyRCMP 2/3

– Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) December 24, 2019

The boy did not suffer life-threatening injuries and is said to be fully recovering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.

