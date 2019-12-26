13 free guided walks in state parks to receive 2020

Loading...

For 29 years, several state parks in Massachusetts will offer free guided walks on New Year's Day.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation First Day Walk program began at the Blue Hills Reserve in the city of Milton in 1992.

This year, the park system will offer 13 walks on Wednesday. The walks will average 1 or 2 miles in length and will be led by park staff, authorities said.

Additional information, including suggested clothing, is available on the DCR website.

CENTRAL

Blackstone River State Park and Heritage Channel, 1:00 p.m.

287 Oak Street, Uxbridge

Meet at the Visitor Center. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Warm up after the walk at the River Bend Farm Visitor Center with hot chocolate and conversation. Co-sponsored by the Blackstone Heritage Corridor and the Blackstone River Watershed Association.

Wachusett Reservoir, 11:00 a.m.

211 Temple Street, West Boylston

Meet at gate 22 of Route 140 in West Boylston.

NORTH

Walden Pond State Reserve, 12:00 PM

915 Walden Street / Route 126, Concord

Meet at the new visitor center. There will be hot chocolate and light snacks after the walk. Co-sponsored by the Walden Woods Project, the Walden Pond State Reservation Group of Friends.

Breakheart Reserve, 10:00 AM

177 Forest Street, Saugus

Meet at the Christopher P. Dunne Visitor Center. Clam chowder will be served after the walk. Co-sponsored by the Friends of Breakheart.

Harold Parker State Forest, 10:00 a.m.

305 Middleton Road, North Andover

Meet at the park headquarters. Heat with fire, hot chocolate and soft drinks. Co-sponsored by the Friends of Harold Parker.

Halibut Point State Park, 1:00 PM

Gott Avenue, Rockport

See you in the parking lot.

SOUTH

Blue Hills Reserve, 12:00 PM

840 Hillside St, Milton

12:00 p.m. activities at 1:00 p.m. The walk starts at 1:00 p.m. Hot chocolate and snacks provided by the Quincy Venture Scouts. Arrive early, parking is limited.

Nantasket Beach, 11:00 a.m.

212 Nantasket Ave, Hull

See you at the Mary Jeanette Murray bathhouse. Enjoy hot chocolate and light snacks after the walk. Co-sponsored by the city of Hull.

Nickerson State Park, 1:00 PM

3488 Main Street, Brewster

See you in the main lot next to the entrance. Enjoy hot chocolate after the walk. Co-sponsored by Friends of Nickerson State Park.

Shawme Crowell State Forest, 10:00 a.m.

42 Main Street, Sandwich

Meet at the contact station.

WEST

Great Falls Discovery Center, 1:00 p.m.

2 Avenue A, Turners Falls

Meet in the Great Hall. Hot chocolate will be served after the walk. Co-sponsored by the Friends of the Great Falls Discovery Center.

Granville State Forest, 10:30 a.m.

323 West Hartland Road, Granville

Meet at the park headquarters. Then heat with fire and hot drinks.

Mount Greylock State Reserve, 9:30 a.m. at 12:30 p.m.

30 Rockwell Road, Lanesborough

Meet at the Visitor Center. There will be two opportunities for a walk, pre-registration is required. Visit https://mountgreylock-first-day-hikes-2020.eventbrite.com to register.

