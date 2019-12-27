Loading...

120-year-old Concord mansion destroyed by fire

Updated: 5:08 PM EST December 27, 2019

I HAD A GREAT ADVANCE IN THE FIREFIGHTERS. THE FLAMES ARRIVED ON THE HISTORICAL MANSION OF THE CONCORD. THE WINDOWS EXPLOIT IN THE FIRE THAT BEGAN TO BURN THIS MONEY. >> He walked away from us. REPORTER: WATER PRESSURE A MAJOR PROBLEM. This is an elevated area that had never built hydrants. IT IS WHAT IT IS. REPORTER CONKLIN FIREFIGHTERS FORCED TO: THE HELP OF TANK TRUCKS IN THE NEARBY CITIES. They were brought in thousands of gallons a day. It's in a remote area. WE ARE TRYING OUR HARDER. This is where we are. REPORTER ACCORDING TO CITY RECORDS, THE HOUSE 6500 SQUARE FEET WAS BUILT IN 1899 BY CHARLES FRANCIS ADAMS THIRD. A DESCENDANT FROM JOHN QUINCY ADAMS. >> IT'S A BEAUTIFUL HOUSE. It is a shame to see the damage. REPORTER: OWNER OF KATHLEEN MYER. >> WEASTING. BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH VIEWS TO THE RIVER. REPORTER: SHE AND HER HUSBAND WERE NOT AT HOME IN THE FLAMES BREAKED. THE NEIGHBORS WHO HAVE ALLOWED THE REAL ESTATE SAY THAT IT IS SORRY TO SEE IT LOST BY FIRE. >> ONLY OF SHAME. REPORTER: ACCORDING TO CITY RECORDS IT WAS VALUED NEAR $ 3 MILLION. IT IS A TOTAL LOSS. COMING SOON AT 6:00 WE WILL TALK ABOUT THE PROBLEMS WITH WATER. LACK OF WATER PRESSURE APPEARS. ALSO THE RESEARCH ON HOW THIS STARTED

The water shortage hindered firefighters' efforts on Friday to save a 120-year-old historic house in Concord that was originally built for the prominent descendant of a president of the United States.

