12 dead and dozens injured after a plane crashes in Kazakhstan

Loading...

ALMATY, Kazakhstan – A plane with 98 people on board struggled to take off and crashed shortly after takeoff Friday in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people, authorities said.

The Bek Air plane, identified as a 23-year-old Fokker 100, hit a concrete wall and a two-story building shortly after leaving Almaty, the largest and oldest capital city in Kazakhstan, airport officials said.

The tail of the plane also hit the runway twice during takeoff, indicating that it had trouble taking off, said Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

Fifty-four people were reported hospitalized with injuries, at least 10 of them in critical condition, authorities said.

The cause of the accident before dawn was unclear. Authorities quickly suspended all flights of Bek Air and Fokker 100 in Kazakhstan pending the investigation.

A survivor said the plane began to shake less than two minutes after takeoff.

At first, the left wing shook very hard, then the right. The plane continued to gain altitude, trembling a lot, and then fell, ”Aslan Nazaraliyev told The Associated Press by phone.

Government officials said the plane thawed before the flight, but Nazaraliyev recalled that his wings were covered in ice and that passengers using emergency exits on the wings slipped and fell.

The weather in Almaty was clear, with temperatures below zero. The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the capital formerly known as Astana.

Local authorities initially put the death toll at 15, but the interior ministry then revised the figure down.

The officials of the Almaty branch of the Ministry of Health could not explain why the figure was revised. They attributed the confusion to "agitation" at the scene of the accident.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and that a rescue operation began immediately.

Around 1,000 people worked at the scene of the snow-covered accident. Video footage showed that the front of the broken fuselage crashed into a building and the back of the plane lying in a field next to the airport.

In Almaty, dozens of people lined up at a local blood bank to donate for the injured.

The government promised to pay the families of the victims about $ 10,000 each.

The Fokker 100 is a medium-sized twin-engine jet. The company that manufactured it went bankrupt in 1996 and production stopped the following year.

The president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, ordered an inspection of all airlines and aviation infrastructure in the country. Eighteen passenger airlines and four cargo carriers are currently registered in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan's air safety record is far from impeccable. In 2009, all Kazakh airlines, with the exception of the flagship airline Air Astana, were banned from operating in the European Union because they did not meet international safety standards. The ban was lifted in 2016.

___

Litvinova reported from Moscow.