1,000 people come to the last fundraiser for a man who inspired the ice bucket challenge – National

Hundreds of people plunged into the cool ocean on a Massachusetts beach on Saturday to honor Peter Frates, the former college baseball player whose struggle against Lou Gehrig's illness helped spread the ice bucket challenge.

About 1,000 people came to the last “Plunge for Pete” at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, and more than half of them braved the icy water on the occasion of Frates' 35th birthday.

The event, in its eighth year, raised money for the Pete Frates # 3 Fund, which helped pay Frates' medical bills.

Pete Frates, who inspired the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, has died



"He laughs so hard I get into the sea," said Frates & # 39; Ms. Julie, who took the jump for the first time in the bikini she was wearing when she met her husband. "This is the best birthday party he could wish for, and wherever he is, he is very grateful."

The former baseball player from Boston College, who lived in Beverly, a suburb north of Boston, died on December 9 after a seven-year battle against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The family has accumulated around $ 500,000 in debt for their son's medical care, said Peter's father, John Frates, and the latest fundraiser will hopefully help close the gap.

The family will continue to raise money for the separate Peter Frates Family Foundation, which helps other ALS patients meet home care costs, he said.

The number of people who registered for the actual jump exceeded the maximum of 250 participants who took part in 2014. The year the ice bucket challenge went viral, more than $ 200 million has been raised worldwide for ALS research.

The ice bucket challenge was to pour a bucket of ice water over your head, post a video on social media, and ask others to do the same or make a donation to charity. Most people have done both.

The challenge started in 2014 when pro golfer Chris Kennedy challenged his wife's cousin, Jeanette Senerchia, whose husband has ALS. Pat Quinn of Yonkers, New York, picked it up and started spreading it, but when Frates and his family got involved, the phenomenon exploded on social media.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that causes paralysis due to the death of motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain. No cure is known.

