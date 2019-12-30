10 strangest Easter eggs of 2019

Loading...

Easter eggs continued to be simply strange in 2019. If you do not escape the killer dummies, you are listening to lost snails or locating hidden secret societies with a very strange fixation on the owls. Instead of listing the best Easter eggs, it's the strangest secrets of the year: from jumping monsters to hidden cameos of Hideo Kojima, it's about the weirdest things we find in the games.

My personal favorites are nostalgia: you can listen to a parody of the infamous DK Rap, get a new version of the dialog box & # 39; I AM ERROR & # 39; or track CGI recreations of the mid-90s in Mortal Kombat 11. Everything is strange, inexplicable and completely unnecessary, basically everything I love about video games.

Slenderman assassins and scares (Black Ops 4)

Black Ops 4 could be the last Call of Duty of the main line to include a Zombies survival mode, but this penultimate entry adds many spooky things to the mix. Nestled in a nuclear weapons test range, the Alpha Omega map included some of the weirdest and creepiest Easter eggs so far: mannequins called ADAM can interact with the player in many, many ways. They can join you as a robotic companion, take care of you or chase you like an angry mob.

The best Easter eggs turn ADAM into a swarm of killing machines, or turn them into a force similar to Slenderman chasing you, slowly moving towards you when you're not looking at them. You will have to shoot (or knife) all heads to make these ridiculous Easter eggs breed. When an endless army of the walking dead chases you, that is not an easy task.

Jumpscare Monster kills you instantly (Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night)

There is something creepy waiting on the haunted train, and it will only appear if you look out a window for several uninterrupted minutes. This extremely hidden sticky monster jump scares you by looking through a window long enough and is generated in the world with a very unique ability: kill your hero when you look at him. That is what I call a terrifying beast.

This ugly thing is so hard to find and so hard to kill when you finally find it, you absolutely earn a place on this list. Most players, like me, will die immediately when they first find it, and we all wonder what happened.

