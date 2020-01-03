10 rounds with Matt Tocco the director of drinks at Strategic Hospitality in Nashville

Loading...

Wu do you like to drink after a shift? "Herbal tea, so I can get up early the next day, be productive and feel good about life."

What is the best jukebox song of all time? "My idea of ​​a dive bar is a bit dark and nothing sounds better than Townes Van Zandt."

After all these years of bartending and creating drinks, do you still like going out to bars? "I do, but my body tends not to enjoy it for the next few days."

Name the first good drink you ever drank and where you took it. "Vieux Carré, at the Patterson house."

Which cocktail or spirits book is your favorite resource? “I prefer the Flavor Bible when I'm working on new drinks. I wouldn't really say that I have a reference book outside of that. "

What is your favorite cocktail and food? "In all honesty, I don't really like cocktails with food. I like vermouth and olive soda, salted meats, nuts, salty things … etc. But I think An Old-Fashioned with a cheeseburger is not a bad combo. "

What drink are you most proud to create? "Come One, Come All (Combier Kummel, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, honey, lemon and a house pepper shrub of serrano peppers, habanero and chipotle). Kummel Combi arrived on our market as soon as Pinewood opened The only other Kummel I've ever tasted was Gilka and the Combier was very different. Someone said it tasted like tacos, so I took that idea and I I ran with it. One evening when it was slow I started to make a daisy with and mezcal. Then chef Josh Habiger came out of the kitchen and made a simple Sour with Combier as a base, lemon, sugar and egg white. It was wild but had a lot of potential. Then I pushed the daisy and sour together and started to pour the Bittermens Hellfire Shrub into it. When we went to put it on a menu, we needed a more affordable way to make it spicy, so no We made our own shrub. And There you go."

Is there someone (dead or alive) for whom you would like to prepare a cocktail? "Open Mike Eagle. I love his music and even though I don't use social media, I have heard that he has already commented on it on Old-Fashioneds. "

What is your favorite liquor and beer combination? "Tecate and tequila."

What is the one tool you always make sure you take with you when traveling on business? "I have my own mixing boxes that I have been using for years, to which I am very attached."

Matt Tocco is Director of Beverages at Strategic Hospitality in Nashville, which manages Patterson House, Pinewood Social and the Downtown Sporting Club.

The interview has been condensed and revised.

