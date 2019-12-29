10 dead after missile attack on military parade in southern Yemen – National

Loading...

A ballistic missile broke through a military parade for a South Yemeni separatist group supported by the United Arab Emirates, in which at least six troops and four children were killed, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Group spokesman Maged al-Shoebi blamed Houthi rebels for the attack.

The explosion occurred when the separatists, known as the Resistance Forces, ended a parade for new recruits on a soccer field in the capital of Dhale province, al-Shoebi told The Associated Press.

Yemen's government signs trade with separatists to end infighting



The group is part of the Southern Transitional Council or STC, which is seeking the return of the independent state that existed in the south until 1990.

The STC is allied with the Saudi-led coalition that is fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The southern states supported by the UAE are currently at odds with the internationally recognized government of Yemen, which is more closely allied with Saudi Arabia. The cracks in the Anti-Houthi block have increased in recent months.

The Sunday attack footage, distributed online, shows a hole in a stage on the edge of the field, apparently due to an explosion, while other footage showed corpses on the ground.

At least 21 people, including civilians, were injured in the explosion, al-Shoebi said. He blamed the Houthis for the attack. The rebel group did not respond immediately.

The Houthis have tried for years to wrest the province of Dhale from the southern separatists, but without much progress.

The conflict in Yemen began with the Houthi rebels' takeover of Sanaa in 2014. They displaced the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and forced him to flee to the south and eventually to Saudi Arabia, which went to war in 2015 occurred.

Fighting in the poorest country in the Arab world has killed over 100,000 people and millions of people have food and medical shortages. The conflict has also brought the country to the brink of famine.

