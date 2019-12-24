10 countries with the best food in the world, rated

Loading...

Which country has the best food in the world? Woah. Is there a difficult question to answer in the history of time? Aside from the locations, many countries are huge locations with different cultures that make up very different food scenes (no country is a monolith). Is the Basque Country of Northern Spain better than the northern Thai food from Chang Mai? How do you decide?

That's not the case. Our ethos: Enjoy everything, people. Try it. Try things out. Make bold explanations, all right, but expect to prove otherwise for the rest of your life.

While we don't know if this topic really matters, we're curious about which kitchens people love the most around the world. To find an answer, we turned to the masses of Ranker. The question was simple: "Which countries have the best food?" Over 400,000 votes later and a very clear (if not particularly surprising) top ten emerged.

If you look at the top ten, it is difficult to argue one country over another here. Even in seemingly small countries like Italy, Greece or Thailand, there are enough internal differences in the regional cuisine to argue about which are the best, let alone compare entire nations.

Still … we're a game to try if you are!

10. THAILAND

Thailand has internationally distinguished itself as one of the major global foodways. There are sweet pork BBQs in the south, sour noodle soups in the north and a cornucopia of tropical flavors and spices in between that have made this country a foodie paradise.

Every major city has Thai food. And if you need more evidence of the size of Thai food, just look at the tourism numbers. Yes, people flock to Thailand for the idyllic beaches, but food is probably one of the biggest attractions alongside the sandy beaches.

Iconic street food: Pad Thai

Here is the piece. Swing to a beach somewhere in the south. Wait for dawn to come. Sellers will park on the side of the road with motorcycle and mobile kitchens and start cooking fantastic food. Find the Block Thai booth. Pay about a dollar. Eat some of the best pads in your life while the sun goes down on another beautiful day in Thailand.

9. LIBANON

The world seems ready to (finally) include Lebanese and Middle Eastern food. A table full of hummus, pita, meaty kebabs, light herb salads such as tabbouleh, sour fruits, vegan-friendly bean-based dishes and a combination of spices from all over the world creates a culinary scene that is deep and delicious.

Also, don't sleep in the Lebanese fish or cocktail scene. The nation's capital, Beirut, is world famous for its beach party and dining scene, with restaurants and bars on cliffs by the sea or on the beach. A plate of grilled fresh meat picked a few meters from the sea that day is the perfect starting point for a night of partying in your swimsuit with some serious drinks.

Iconic street food: Shawarma

There are few street foods that are more satisfying than doner kebabs. The combination of grilled fatty meat (usually lamb, turkey, beef or sometimes offal) with fresh lettuce, onions, tomatoes and cucumbers in a soft lavash or pita topped with garlic yogurt and / or chilli sauce is a one-handed treat. Everyone will have an opinion on which kebab stand is his favorite in Lebanon (and in every other city with a kebab scene). So our advice is simple: try a lot and find the one you love.

8. CHINA

China is huge. From the Himalayan peaks to the northern deserts to wide prairies that give way to lush mountains that plunge into the rugged Pacific coast. With all the terrain comes an abundance of kitchens, which makes China a fantastic place to eat a different meal every day and never get bored.

It's really hard to say "Chinese food" without clarifying what the hell you're talking about. The thick stews from Harbin have little to do with the slightly steamed fish that comes from Kowloon Bay. Sure, there is a straight line between Shanghai street dumplings and momos in the steppe that leads to the Himalayas in Tibet, but this thread is very thin. What we want to say is that China is a huge country with some of the most unique and impressive food in the world.

Iconic street food: Bao

If you have a few cents in your pocket (or an active WeChat account), you can achieve an incredible bao on the streets of China. While such a large country has so many street foods, bao still manages to cross those borders as regional differences make it a little more universal. The steamed white bread rolls, which have risen in yeast, are filled with everything from vegetarian red beans and juicy roasted pork to a million variations in between. The world is your oyster when it comes to Bao. Dive in and don't look back.

7. JAPAN

Walking through the Izakaya caves, sushi bars, Kobe bars, ramen houses and markets of Japan is a wonder for the senses. The food is big here, but it's delicate and, as we say, simple. It is new and old at the same time. Contradictions abound. But the truth remains, Japan has good food.

However, Japan is another place where the gastronomy is very different. We recommend that you eat steamed seafood and rice in southern Okinawa first, and then head north until you end up in Hokkaido and eat cold water salmon and buckwheat noodles.

Iconic street food: Yakitori

Spiced meat on skewers over fire has something deeply universal. Russia's shish kebab, West Asia's shish kebab, Malaysia's satay and many, many more. The small wooden skewers made of chicken offer a quick and delicious way to feel the textures and flavors of Japan in a small bite with great food. The best thing is that you can eat deep on this street. Yakatori requires certain charcoal, can be savory or sweet-savory, and contains all the preparations and parts of the chicken that you can imagine.

Don't sleep on the chicken hearts with a green side.

6. Mexico

Mexico is another huge country where deserts give way to the jungles that turn into mountains – all embraced by two incredibly long coastlines on two different oceans. It is a place where it is difficult to find a bad meal.

Mexico's food cultures are very different, just like in China. These eating cultures encounter indigenous eating habits that are thousands of years old. Added to this is the influence of the Spaniards, French, Germans and Lebanese, who make pan-Mexican cuisine one of the best there is. You could travel around Mexico for a lifetime eating and thanks to the variety you would never get tired.

Iconic street food: taco

We mean, can that be something else? The taco rules from Baja to the streets of Mexico City. It is the perfect delivery system. The Masa tortilla can contain an almost endless selection of proteins, sauces and side dishes, making it one of the most versatile foods.

5. GREECE

Greece has the advantage of being a seafaring culture at a crossroads between Asia and Europe. And at the crossroads, you'll find the best foods that come from cultures that share their cuisine with others over time. They offer the locals the opportunity to learn techniques, spices and ingredients. It is really the best of all worlds.

Greek food is the constant evolution of the exchange of food culture. It's great if you ask us. Call it cliché as you like, but a gyro in Plaka in Athens is one of the top 10 meals in the world.

Iconic street food: gyro

Bread, meat, sauce, crispy vegetables and a few thickly cut french fries are simply unbeatable. Really, the soft gyro bread, the greasy grilled lamb, and the sauce with yogurt and garlic forward have something special that makes a gyro a must when you get a foothold in Greece.

4. SPAIN

Spain at the top makes sense if you only look at Jamon Iberico's acorn butter. Then there is the food culture that lives on the streets of pintxos, tapas, canas and copas all over Spain. Small snacks from land and sea to small glasses of beer or wine in a perfect combination of economy and practicality.

In Spain, chefs like Ferran Adria transform the gourmet game directly into its DNA and give it to the world with which they can play and develop. So, yes, the nation is a strong argument for this place.

Iconic street food: churro with hot chocolate

It's okay if you associate churros with something that is quick and easy to get when you leave Costco. The Spanish street food that can be found in the chocolaterias across the country (especially in Madrid) is a home cooking that will make you feel at home while traveling. The fried yeast dough sticks are coated with cinnamon and sugar. The final coup de grace is a deeply bitter and slightly sweet cup of viscous hot chocolate that you can dip into, and … it takes us a minute to collect.

3. India

India is a huge country with diverse and deeply rooted food cultures that span over a billion people. You can rest assured that what is cooked on the streets and in the kitchens of Mumbai, Delhi and Amritsar is recognized as one of the best foods in the world.

Really, the food cultures in India are crazy varied. The heavy meat stews in the Islamic north are fundamentally different from the vegetarian Tamal dishes in the Hindu southeast. And before you deal with the different big cities and their phenomenal street food scenes.

You will not have bad food in India, we say.

Iconic street food: Pav Bhaji

Mumbai is one of the best cities in the world for street food. The dish you have to try: Pav Bhaji. The dish is everywhere and it's damn tasty. Two sweet rolls are buttered and grilled on a flattop grill, while a slightly spicy vegetable stew is mashed and warmed up. All of this is served with a little lime, onion and cucumber. It is divine, filling and costs less than a dollar.

2. FRANCE

Somewhere deep inside you always know that it will come to Italy and France. It is a classic battle of eternity.

The influences of the old French masters on the western kitchen are indelible. France is a country that cares a lot about food and shows itself in every meal, in every ingredient and in every style. French food is about eating the best food for pleasure and really enjoying the reward – food is just an added benefit.

Iconic street food: baguette

It feels like a cliché. But do you know what? We don't apologize for enjoying this damn good bread. Just walk through a city, village or town in France and you will see 100% how locals hug fresh baguettes with a bite or two. A stroll in a busy boulangerie in the morning or early afternoon for a baguette is an experience that redefines the way you think about bread. And we haven't even got the best: a baguette in France costs less than a euro, or about a dollar.

1. ITALY

In the end, Italy feels like the right food culture to sit at number one. They value food as much as France, they are as diverse as India and their food is as exciting as Spanish. It's the best of all worlds where you can enjoy a two-hour, multi-course lunch with a bottle of wine and a good grappa at the end. Then stroll to a gelateria for ice cream and never feel bad when you've made a single decision.

Who wants to argue that?

Iconic street food: pizza

Yes, pizza and Italy and almost also. However, if you expect a simple NY slice, you will be a little disappointed and, as we say, challenged. Pizza in Italy can be anything and is very different from region to region. Pizza al taglio in Rome are huge squares of cake with everything except the kitchen sink on them and are sold in kilograms. Pizza in Naples is the classic Neapolitan style that has shaped the legacy of New York and Connecticut pies. The Sicilian pizza is often thickly encrusted and is sold in bakeries and not in pizzerias. On the other hand, they also brought 100 percent hot dogs and fries to pizza in Sicily. Pizza is not a monolith on this island either. We're just scratching the surface here.

The point is, eat pizza when you go to Italy and broaden your pizza horizon in every corner of the country.

