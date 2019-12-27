10 best secret levels, extra characters and unlockable costumes of 2019

Loading...

The unlockables are returning in 2019, and now we are exploring everything you can win in the games, everything that is not a weapon! We have already taken a look at the best unlockable weapons of 2019, now we are seeing the many modes, levels, characters and costumes. There are many things to find, and everything is wonderfully strange in some unique way.

The best part? Everything is free, and we have links to our complete guides that explain how to access these strange elements and Easter eggs under each entry. There are some good things to find: shiny gold suits, secret retro levels, hidden commanders and unlockable space tyrants. My personal favorite is pampered above: Tofu and his team of tofu friends in the "Tofu Survivor" mode.

Does it sound weird? I will explain everything below.

Thanos playable [Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3]

2019 is the year of Thanos, so the best possible unlocking of the year is an obvious option. Thanos is a playable character in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and actually unlocking it is a Herculean task that requires beating the entire Black Order in a single fight. Since each member of the Black Order is hard enough to face four Avengers, that is a difficult task, the good thing is that the great purple man with the strange chin is worth all the effort.

See how to unlock Thanos, Loki and Elektra in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 with our guide here.

Tofu and friends [Resident Evil 2]

With their breath in the air, all the classic Resident Evil fans waited and prayed for Tofu's return in the new version of Resident Evil 2. And it didn't disappoint us: the weirdest secret bonus mode ever returns, and it's a really crazy experience . After overcoming the story, you will unlock the Umbrella Soldier Hunk mini-mode, where you will have to escape from the zombie-infested police station with minimal resources.

If you can somehow beat this extremely challenging mode, you will unlock Tofu Mode, where you will play as a giant block of tofu armed with a load of knives and healing items. Overcoming Tofu's career unlocks even more Tofu characters, each with different voices and trick weapons. It's amazing and a decent return for the unrecognized food hero of Capcom.

Check out all the bonus modes, characters and weapons that you can unlock in Resident Evil 2 with our secret guide.

