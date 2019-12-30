10 best secret endings of 2019

Loading...

Enjoy a small closing this holiday season with our list of the best, showing the 10 secret endings of 2019. We are delving into the bonus scenes and extended endings of some of the best video games of the year, some of these endings are eggs of Easter, some provoke future sequels, while others are the best possible end you can get.

Discovering a secret ending is one of the most rewarding things, and I love the extra care that developers introduce in their games, whether it's breaking the rules and beating the boss early in Devil May Cry 5, or solving a mystery that encompasses the game. in the Outer Wilds. The secret endings are amazing, and here are 10 of my favorites found in 2019.

WARNING: There will be MAIN plot spoilers ahead! In order, you will find secret endings explained for the following games: The Outer Worlds, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Devil May Cry 5, Blasphemous, Days Gone, Outer Wilds, Kingdom Hearts 3, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Metro Exodus, and Darkwood.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNCYUKbM_JA (/ embed)

Sunburn (the outer worlds)

One of the funniest optional endings you'll find in 2019 is in The Outer Worlds. Like an old-school role-playing game, initial statistics can determine how you interact with the world, and if you start the game with very little intelligence, you can cheerfully select special dialogue options that are unique, well … silly.

Everything reaches a critical point at the end of the game. To save the Halcyon colony, you should carefully guide frozen people from an entire colony to a safe place where they can thaw. Normally, you can assign the controls to your useful AI ship, but, if you are especially dumb, you can choose to direct the ship yourself. Directly in the sun.

Get all the information to unlock the end of sunburn with our guide here.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6a0ckxyTG4 (/ embed)

The Return of the Dragon (Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice)

Unlocking the best ending in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is easily the most complex secondary search on this list. You will have to track giant snakes and execute them, complete the objectives of the main story in a very special order and bring a Divine Child everything he needs to get Frozen Tears. Everything is very complicated, and everything so you don't have to sacrifice your burden, Kuro, at the end of the game.

It is the happiest ending because you can save Kuro and the Divine Dragon: the dragon travels west and your hero follows him to the end of the earth at the end of the story. It is a much more hopeful ending, and one of the few final happy endings in a From Software game.

Learn how to unlock this ending and everyone else, one of our complete end guides.

Our countdown to 2019 continues: check out the even more incredible secret endings on the next page.