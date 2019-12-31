10 best original video game music tracks of 2019

Loading...

A good soundtrack can raise even the most bad game, and an incredible soundtrack is the key to a true masterpiece of the games. 2019 is a good year for game music, both instrumental and vocal. And I have compiled 10 tracks throughout the entire range of games. There is pure pop, expressive synthesizer and bombastic scores, which enhance your experience. The right song makes a video game moment truly memorable, and here is some of the music that I just couldn't forget in 2019.

There are some highlights that I have not yet personally experienced, so you will not find them on this list. The replacement of the orchestral soundtrack for Dragon Quest XI S is a great improvement, but I haven't played the game yet! The same goes for Sayonara Wilds Hearts, a fast-paced and fast-paced pop video game that looks amazing, but I haven't dug yet. I will rectify these omissions very quickly in 2020.

Without further ado, here are my favorite video game songs of 2019.

Devil Trigger (Devil May Cry 5)

A ridiculously exaggerated song that blends perfectly with the style of Devil May Cry 5. The song is cleverly interwoven into the game: as your style range increases, the melody accelerates until the explosion. It's something like a rhythm game, but instead of matching buttons, you're attacking demons with massive combos.

Color engine (FAR: Lone Sails)

FAR: Lone Sails hit the consoles in 2019, and the soft music that accompanies your first steps in a long adventure is one of the most memorable in the game. As a lone driver of a one-wheeled vehicle, you will often get a break from your train's micromanagement with a good music track, spurring you on and making this game one of my favorites this year and last year.

Daredevil (Ace Combat 7)

Each Ace Combat game has a truly outstanding track that is destined to get the most replay from me, and "Daredevil" is the best hit. This action-packed track puts you in the mind of a pilot who defies death and faces an insurmountable drone threat. It is a perfect piece of bombastic music, with all the pomp and circumstances that these towering games require.

Deceptive bunker (Katana ZERO)

Going from heaven to hell: Katana ZERO is a small twisted indie adventure of pixel art, and the "Delusive Bunker" goes through the drama of the dilemma of your nameless samurai perfectly. Atmospheric, with an oppressive synthesizer sound and a driving rhythm to push your samurai forward, no matter how many times you die, here's something hopeful. Strive hard enough and you could pass the level. A perfect combination for Katana ZERO.

Travelers (Outdoor Wilds)

Starting with a simple banjo, one instrument after another joins to create a joyful sound that unifies travelers lost in the galaxy. In The Outer Wilds, you play as a lone astronaut, looking for a way to save your solar system. When all the planets line up, perfectly, your radio can collect all the solo songs of travelers, joining them into one. It is perfectly melancholic, and is the only piece of music in the game, which makes it a respite from the tranquility of the universe.

