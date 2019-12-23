1 saved, 9 evicted from Surrey house fire before Christmas – BC

Loading...

A few days before Christmas, up to nine people are homeless after a fire on Sunday hit a four-plex in Surrey.

Surrey fire department Asst. Chief David Burns said 20 crew members were called to the 10800 block on 133A Street in the Whalley neighborhood at around 12:30 p.m.

According to Burns, one person in the building was saved by firefighters.

"They attacked the building aggressively, they were able to get the person out of the building, and he was taken to the hospital with undetermined injuries," he said.

According to Burns, an investigation is currently underway to determine what caused the fire.

Social services were called on to organize the placement of the displaced.

These residents spent Sunday collecting what they could save from the house.

Rob Orr said he and his wife had been in the living room when the flame broke out when they heard "popping and screaming and screaming".

"I went and looked out the back door and there are only flames coming from the back of the house," he said.

Orr said he called the fire department and managed to get everyone else out of the building, including a number of domestic cats.

He added that the man who was taken to the hospital has now been released, but officials have not yet confirmed it.

Orr said he and his wife will go to his mother's home while others will go to hotels.

"Yes, it hurts," he said. "We just had to come here and download all the Christmas presents."

