1 fatally stabbed, 3 injured in a morning attack in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – A man stabbed two people, one fatally, inside a restaurant during a violent series of attacks on Friday in a shopping plaza in the capital of Texas that began with an assault on a coffee shop and ended with the suspect jumping from a roof, police said.

Attacks on a busy downtown avenue of restaurants and apartments south of the Texas Capitol terrified customers who stopped to drink their morning coffee on the way to work. It was the first homicide of the city of Austin in 2020.

It began when the alleged attacker, whom the police only identified as a 27-year-old man, hit a person inside the cafeteria "for no apparent reason," according to Austin police. Then he fled some doors to Freebirds World Burrito, where he stabbed two people before escaping to the roof and jumping.

By Friday night, police said the injured person was stable but serious, and the suspect was in critical condition.

"This guy out of nowhere just hit him on the back of his head with something," said Stacy Romine, 33, who was drinking his drink at Bennu Coffee when he saw the attack on a table full of regular customers. “People tried to contain it and prevent it from leaving the store after it happened. But he could not be arrested by three men, including a police officer. ”

Authorities said the two stabbing victims worked in the restaurant. Emergency services described the person who died as a man in his 20s.

Hours after the attack, the Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, speculated on Twitter that the attacker had no home with a criminal record, which fueled a continuing dispute with Austin's liberal leaders over people living on the streets. However, the police have publicly offered few details about the suspect, and Abbott spokesman John Wittman declined to comment beyond the governor's tweet.

Last year, Austin relaxed the ordinances on public camps, a measure that made homelessness more visible in the center. Abbott has previously shared videos that, according to him, capture the dangers of the new policy, but include videos criticized as misleading, including one from a man whose lawyer later said he was homeless and had a mental illness.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Friday night he did not know the housing situation of the stabbing suspect, but he described the governor's tweet as disappointing and said he suggested that the homeless are dangerous.

"It is harmful to a community when we demonize people so falsely, misleading. There is a real price," said Adler.

In 2017, one student died and three others were injured in a random attack on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin. In that case, the aggressor was found not guilty for reasons of insanity.

Associated Press writer Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.