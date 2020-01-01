1 dead after an accident with two vehicles on New Year's Eve in Markham, man arrested for driving problems

Loading...

The York Regional Police (YRP) says a 40-year-old man was arrested for driving problems after a two-car accident in Markham killed a person on New Year's Eve.

Const. Laura Nicolle informed Global News that the emergency services received several calls from local residents around 7:20 p.m. On Tuesday, a collision reports the Ninth Line, south of Elgin Mills Road East.

"Unfortunately, one man died at the scene and a second man who was involved in the collision was arrested for driving problems," she said.

Nicolle also said that Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, was contacted after "interacting" with the suspect's vehicle. She said that she was unable to engage in the exact nature of the interaction.

Earlier Wednesday, the agency did not confirm whether it would investigate the behavior of the responding officials.

The news of the crash goes hand in hand with top-class efforts by YRP against driving disorders.

"Our officials were traveling in huge numbers, obviously taking RIDE samples and trying to get disabled drivers off the streets. We don't want to see that kind of tragedy," said Nicolle late Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we have some very sad news to share with a family, and this is just one of those types of tragedy that completely devastates everyone involved, including the entire community.

"If you see a vehicle that you think may be impaired, call 911. It is considered an emergency and we will respond very quickly."

As of December 31, Nicolle announced that YRP had filed more than 1,700 driving disputes.

Meanwhile, everyone in the area of ​​the crash with dash cam video or surveillance video was asked to anonymously call the police or crime stopper.

