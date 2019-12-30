1 dead after a small plane crashed in Maryland – National

Loading...

According to employees of The Associated Press

Published on December 29, 2019 at 7:46 pm

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

A small plane crashed in the suburbs of Maryland in the state capital on Sunday, hit the carport of a home, and killed the only person on board the plane, the authorities said.

The plane landed in a neighborhood of Lanham just before 3:00 p.m. and encountered the carport and a car before it broke into many pieces, said Mark Brady, a spokesman for Prince George's fire and rescue services.

The plane and car caught fire, Brady said, and a small fire broke out in the attic of the house. Brady said there were no reports of floor injuries and there was no one in the house at the time.

In this image from a video of Prince George's Fire and Emergency Services Department, firefighters and police officers investigate the scene of a small plane crash in Lanham, Md., December 29, 2019.

Prince George & # 39; s County Fire / EMS via The Associated Press

The identity of the person killed was held until the family members were notified, the Maryland State Police said in a press release.

The story continues under the advertisement

The home is approximately 3 miles south of an airport in College Park, Maryland, where the Federal Aviation Administration announced the departure of Grumman's AA-5A American aircraft.

The plane was on its way to Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, the FAA said in a statement. The FAA investigated what happened.

The state police said that at least 18 houses near the crash had lost power. Lanham is in the northeastern part of a suburb near Washington, D.C.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR