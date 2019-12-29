Loading...

1 child rescued from the Massachusetts River, the second is still missing

Updated: 10:26 AM EST December 29, 2019

A child is still missing and a second is in the hospital after being taken out of a Massachusetts river, authorities said. The children, who had gone to play forest in Chicopee, were reported missing at about 1 p.m. On Saturday, when they did not return home, Chicopee officer Michael Wilk said in a Facebook post that one of the children was taken out of the Chicopee River by firefighters and taken to the hospital. The search for the second child was suspended after Saturday nightfall and was scheduled to resume on Sunday. The children may have fallen through the ice, the city fire department said in a statement. A police dog unit and a state police helicopter helped in the search. No names or ages were revealed and the child's condition in the hospital was not revealed.

