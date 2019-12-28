08 p.m., TV, radio, broadcast

Loading...

Looking towards the confrontation …

• Who: Penguins (22-11-4) vs. Predators (18-13-6)

• When: 7:08 p.m.

• Where: PPG paints arena

• Goalkeepers: Tristan Jarry (12-5, 1.87) or Matt murray (10-6-4, 2.91) vs. Pekka Rinne (13-6-3, 3.04) or Juuse Saros (5-7-3, 3.08)

• TV: AT&T Sports Net, Fox Sports Tennessee

• Radio: 105.9 The X

• Streaming: NHL.tv

• satelite: SiriusXM 220, Internet 942

• Tickets: Available

• Score Box: NHL GameCenter

• Press releases: penguins | Predators

CONTINUE LIVE WITH DK

(live-feed start = "12/28/2019 03:00:00" end = "12/29/2019 04:00:00" max = "100" category = "penguins" order = "DESC" headers = " false")

STARTUP

Here you are guessing all the effects of those five-day Christmas holidays that will disappear immediately with this hurried change. Neither team is expected to have a game day, but it will remain a routine. Mike Sullivan He will meet with journalists at 5 p.m. and the clashes at 7:08.

DK covered the game in Nashville, then flew to Baltimore to pick up the Steelers. Taylor Haase, Matt Sunday and I will have coverage here today.

To continue reading, log in to your account: